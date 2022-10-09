spot_img
16.6 C
New York
Sunday, October 9, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Govt Not for ‘Small Boys’ – Mutharika

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika, who is also Patron for Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, says running a government is for ‘big boys’ not ‘small boys’.

Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President, was speaking on Sunday during Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s annual festival in Mulanje.

He said President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration has failed to run the country.

“Kuyendetsa Boma is for big boys; it is not small boys,” said Mutharika, adding that: “Malawians are suffering under Tonse’s administration due to Chakwera’s clueless leadership.”

Among others Professor Mutharika cited high cost of living, shortage of Forex and fuel as some of the challenges Malawians are subjected to under Tonse leadership.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 by former president the late Bingu Wa Mutharika and has had the annual event each year.

The Lomwe are one of the four largest ethnic groups living in Malawi.  They are located primarily in the southeast section of Malawi with the largest concentration being in Phalombe district.  

Others live in Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba, and Liwonde.  Smaller numbers are scattered throughout the southern region of Malawi.  

Previous articleOff KITA’S WALL: Malawians Lucky to Have Dr. Namadingo
Next articleDPP Convention Set for July 2023
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc