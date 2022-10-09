Govt Not for ‘Small Boys’ – Mutharika

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika, who is also Patron for Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, says running a government is for ‘big boys’ not ‘small boys’.

Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President, was speaking on Sunday during Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s annual festival in Mulanje.

He said President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration has failed to run the country.

“Kuyendetsa Boma is for big boys; it is not small boys,” said Mutharika, adding that: “Malawians are suffering under Tonse’s administration due to Chakwera’s clueless leadership.”

Among others Professor Mutharika cited high cost of living, shortage of Forex and fuel as some of the challenges Malawians are subjected to under Tonse leadership.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 by former president the late Bingu Wa Mutharika and has had the annual event each year.

The Lomwe are one of the four largest ethnic groups living in Malawi. They are located primarily in the southeast section of Malawi with the largest concentration being in Phalombe district.

Others live in Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba, and Liwonde. Smaller numbers are scattered throughout the southern region of Malawi.