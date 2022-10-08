Dowa bricklayer wins K500, 000 in TNM Zampira promo

BNL journalist Solomon Manda conducting the draw as TNM Head of Marketing Mada Jonazi looks on

Blantyre—Dowa-based bricklayer, Kapito Kabowa became the first winner of monthly prize in the 2022 episode of Zampira promotion being ran by TNM Plc, sponsor of the country’s elite league, TNM Super League.

The promotion aims at adding value to the game of football by creating a platform for engagement with TNM Super league football fanatics.

Kabowa emerged a winner during the first draw of the promotion which was conducted at TNM’s head office where he won K500, 000. He correctly predicted the match between Red Lions and Mafco which ended 1-1.

Reacting to the news, the jovial Kabowa said that he will use the prize to finalise construction of his house.

“My daughter motivated me to enter into the promotion. Therefore, I will use this money to finalise construction works of my house, it is a great possibility for me and I thank TNM for introducing this promotion,” said Kabowa.

According to Madalisto Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing, TNM is overwhelmed with the response of football fans since the launch in September 2022.

“We launched the promotion to continue our engagement with football fans and develop the game of football in the country. Since we launched the 2022 episode of Zampira, we have distributed K3 million to 360 supporters in both cash and airtime prizes. In addition, numbers of predictions have been growing game by game,” said Jonazi.

As a passionate sponsor, TNM has this year introduced exciting set of prizes in the promotion to create great possibilities for football fans.

“In the 2022 season, we have changed prizes and other things to make the promotion even more exciting. At the end of the promotion, two supporters will win a grand prize of K2 million each. Every month one lucky winner is walking away with K500, 000. Furthermore every week, K5, 000 worth of Airtime is being given to 100 winners,” he said.

TNM has maintained Supporters’ Player of the Month category through which supporters have an opportunity to vote for their choice of the best player from a shortlist.

Another exciting component to the promotion is the daily questions trivia to enhance and put to test supporter’s understanding of the game.

“Taking the game beyond the stadium is a step in raising the profile of the League while improving economic status of football stakeholders. Player of the month prize is K100, 000. In the Daily Questions category, four supporters are winning K50, 000 every month,” said the Head of Brand and Marketing

Jonazi added that Zampira will continue providing important updates of the progress of the league. To receive updates subscribers, need to dial *451# and navigate the platform for variety of features such as game predictions, news updates.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 451, the SMS costs K50. Correct prediction enter into a draw for the weekly draw. The promotion rans up to the end of the 2022 season.