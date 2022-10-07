Surveyors Urged to Develop Surveyors Amendment Bill

By Petro Mkandawire

Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development Sam Kawale. Pic, Petro Mkandawire (Mana)

Mangochi, Mana: Surveyor Institute of Malawi (SIM) has urged Surveyors to propose amendments to the Surveyors Amendment Bill.

SIM President, Martin Chimangeni said this Thursday during Surveyors Annual Conference at Sun and Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi

He said surveyors are ready to work with the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development to provide inputs to the Surveyors Amendment bill.

“We are working with the ministry on the bill so that it passes into a law and we want all registered surveyors to come up with ideas to be in the bill,” Chimangeni said.

He added that the laws would help surveyors to use their skills in various sectors of the country.

“Each and every surveyor has potential of develop the country by giving proposals in different sectors like agriculture, health as well as energy,” Chimangeni said, adding that each and every sector needed a surveyor.

Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development, Sam Kawale said government would like to see the country progressing.

He expressed hope that the SIM conference would provide inputs that would contribute to the development of the country.

“The country is advancing in technology and surveyors are penetrating into different sectors which will lead to the development of the country,” Kawale added.

The Minister added that the conference theme of ‘Transformation, Resilience and Economic Empowerment’ provided an understanding on the roles of surveyors in the development of the country.

SIM was established in 1975 and its members include land economy surveyors, hydro graphic surveyor and quantity surveyors among others.