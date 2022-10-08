Oops!Daily Times Editor Rex Chikoko Resigns

CHIKOKO: Experienced and multi-award winning journalist

Editor for The Daily Times, Rex Chikoko, has resigned from his work at the Times Group Limited.

His resignation comes after being summoned to a disciplinary hearing according to sources at the company’s head office.

The sources alleged that the disciplinary hearing was largely centred on editorial issues.

Meanwhile, the Tonse administration has given him a job as spokesperson for the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma).

He is set to take over the recent position of Chisomo Mwamadi who also resigned from Nocma some four months ago.

Chikoko is a seasoned and multi-award winning journalist who boasts of several awards under his belt.