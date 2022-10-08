spot_img
14.5 C
New York
Saturday, October 8, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Oops!Daily Times Editor Rex Chikoko Resigns

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
CHIKOKO: Experienced and multi-award winning journalist

Editor for The Daily Times, Rex Chikoko, has resigned from his work at the Times Group Limited.

His resignation comes after being summoned to a disciplinary hearing according to sources at the company’s head office.

The sources alleged that the disciplinary hearing was largely centred on editorial issues.

Meanwhile, the Tonse administration has given him a job as spokesperson for the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma).

He is set to take over the recent position of Chisomo Mwamadi who also resigned from Nocma some four months ago.

Chikoko is a seasoned and multi-award winning journalist who boasts of several awards under his belt.

Previous articleDowa bricklayer wins K500, 000 in TNM Zampira promo
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc