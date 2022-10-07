Blue Eagles eyes six points on the road

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe Mana: TNM Super league side, Blue Eagles aims at claiming six points in their upcoming fixtures on and will be essential in the title race and possibly boast their chances of playing in Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions league.

Speaking to the Media ahead of their fixtures against Rumphi United on Friday and Ekwendeni Hammers on Sunday, Coach of Blue Eagles, Elia Kananji said they are on a mission on the road and are very well aware of the threat which the two teams possess.

“We want to win in these two away fixtures we know it won’t be easy because they are in the relegation zone fighting to remain in the league. These teams don’t have an obvious playing style but they do score hence we shall work and hope for good results,” he said.

Kananji said that suspended defender, Jacob Roberts who saw red against Silver Strikers would be missed but has assured that a favourable replacement would be ready.

“Roberts is a solid defender who has played the most this season but I believe whoever take his place will contribute positively,” he said.

Kananji has encouraged his troops not to be reluctant in the upcoming fixtures and try by all means to claim six points.

Captain of Blue Eagles, Schumacher Kuwali highlighted that every game was important and hopes to claim three points against Rumphi United to move to second position.

“Our target is to have above 50 points at the end of this week and hence we are working hand in hand with our coaches to ensure that the team has the right morale ahead of the games.

“In regards to the title race all hope is not lost, the journey is far from over, we are still competing and I am hopeful that we shall be champions, “ he said.

Kuwali who returned to the TNM Super League this season from UD Songo in Mozambique has lived up to his promise of ensuring that Blue Eagles has had a stellar performance.

Blue Eagles are 46 points having played 21 games has 13 wins,7 draw and one 1 loss has a potential chance of finishing in the top 4 in order to compete in the 2023 Total Energies CAF Champions League .

Ekwendeni Hammers sits on position 10 with 28 points while Rumphi United are on position 16 with 10 points.