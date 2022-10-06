9-year-old boy commits suicide in Lilongwe  

By Natasha Muthete

Lilongwe Police Station Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu

Lilongwe, Mana: A 9-year-old boy, Vincent Kondwani, has taken his life by hanging himself to the roof of his parents’ house.

He committed suicide after he was rebuked by his parents for fighting with his younger brother in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Station Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu said the incident happened yesterday at Chadza Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) M’bwatalika in the district.

“It is said that on the night of Tuesday at around 19:00 hours, Vincent (deceased) was involved in a fight with his younger brother after they picked a quarrel.

“Apparently, Vincent was not pleased with his parents’ intervention in the fight.

He refused to take supper which his mother had prepared , instead he went straight to his bedroom to sleep,”Chigalu explained.

Chigalu said in the morning both parents left home, the father to his business place and his mother to the garden leaving behind Vincent with his siblings.

“While at his business place, at around 11:00 hours it is when the father received a telephone call from his nephew notifying him of the death of his son, Vincent, by suicide.

“After receiving a report of the same, Mpingu Police Unit detectives, in the company of medical personnel from Chitedze Health Centre visited the scene,”Chigalu added

Postmortem done by the said health personnel revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police in the district have expressed worry with increased cases of suicide.

The Police have since asked people of good will, organizations, religious and traditional leaders, and others, to join hands with police in sensitizing communities on better ways of dealing with challenges in life other than taking own life.