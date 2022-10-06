HomeLatest LatestPolitics Chakwera Top Advisors Shyley Kondowe, Adamson Mkandawire under fire for showcasing millions of dollars amidst forex crisis By Malawi Voice October 6, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleMRA launches Taxpayer’s CharterNext article9-year-old boy commits suicide in Lilongwe Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com Related Articles Latest 9-year-old boy commits suicide in Lilongwe Latest MRA launches Taxpayer’s Charter Entertainment NOOPHIYA!: Mulhako Wa Alhomwe in 3-Day Feast from Friday to Sunday 1 COMMENT Chakwera advisors who took American dollars from Malawi banks that hardly have enough to buy medical drugs in hospitals and nothing to buy petrol with are back in the country showcasing their cash openly to taunt poor Malawians who are clapping hands for Chakwera and his idiots.They have emptied all American dollars as allowances for months stay in New York and have the audacity to flaunt their money in front of cameras so they feel privileged whilst majority of Malawians are languishing in poverty. This is typical of Chakweras poor and inept leadership. He will literally do nothing to these two idiots. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ - Advertisement - Latest Articles Latest 9-year-old boy commits suicide in Lilongwe Latest MRA launches Taxpayer’s Charter Entertainment NOOPHIYA!: Mulhako Wa Alhomwe in 3-Day Feast from Friday to Sunday Latest Prophet David Mbewe vows to continue reprimanding Govt for suffering of Malawians: ‘Enough is enough Malawi sakukhalika’ Latest Safe water programme to benefit 2.7 million people Load more
