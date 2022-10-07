MBC challenged to up their game for Region 5 youth games

By Tione Andsen

Kasakula and Mabvumbe signing the agreement -Pic by Roy Nkosi, Mana

Lilongwe, Mana: Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has been challenged to up their game to ensure provision of quality coverage of 2022 youth games as official broadcaster.

Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairperson, Dennis Mombera said this Thursday during the unveiling of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) as the official broadcaster for 2022 Region 5 Youth games at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

He said the LOC has faith in MBC to deliver in broadcasting of the youth games with credible coverage in all selected sports venues.

Mombera added the unveiling of MBC as official broadcaster was a milestone to demonstrate that the country was ready to host the youth games.

The Chairperson said Malawi made the commitment to host the games two years ago and it not been an easy journey for the country to reach this far.

“MBC as official broadcaster need to make a lot noise and provide informative messages to the masses on the importance of hosting the games in the country,” he said.

Mombera pointed out that Regional Organizing Committee (ROC) and LOC with support from government and other stakeholders have ensured that venues, athletes and sponsors are ready for the games .

He praised MBC for producing some contents for the games which have proved to be informative and educative prior to the beginning of the games in December.

The Chairperson said the games are for the youth and there was need to commit them in order to highlight the importance of the games

He said the delivery of the games requires the participation of all stakeholders and potential sponsors to join hands in the process.

“We expecting over 2,000 athletes from 14 countries and 400 officials and coaches to be part of the games,” Mombera added.

He urged the Media to be proactive in selling the games to the people so that the patronages should be impressive.

Member thanked MBC for the commitment to ensuring that they are able to broadcaster the youth games effectively and efficiently.

Director General of MBC, George Kasakula said the unveiling of MBC as official broadcaster falls under the strategic objective of the corporation.

He said MBC has managed to run Radio 1 since 1964, Radio 2 in 1997 and TV in 1999 and the corporation has strived for excellence in broadcasting.

“Our primary mandate is to inform, educate and entertain Malawians and taking part in the games consolidates our mandate fully,” he said

Kasakula assured LOC of MBC’s commitment to ensuring credible coverage of the games adding there would be no room of interruption broadcast.

He said government has supported the corporation to manage the second TV channel which was exclusively on sports and entertainment.

LOC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Emma Mabvumbe said there are 56 days remaining for the official opening of the games.

She said the host broadcaster would have exclusive rights to broadcast the youth games in the country’s territory.

“MBC should be commended for producing promotional materials which are running and are informative and education whereby creating awareness among sports fraternity,” Mabvumbe noted.