Bwaila Lions Club in fight against childhood cancer

By Moses Nyirenda

Bwaila Lions Club members and their partners during the childhood cancer awareness fun-walk-pic by Moses Nyirenda.

Lilongwe, Mana: Bwaila Lions Club President, Lion Dr. Mandayachepa Nyando has said his club is committed to supporting the government in the fight against childhood cancer in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of childhood cancer awareness fun-walk which was organized by Bwaila Lions Club over the weekend in Lilongwe, Nyando said childhood cancer is one of the focus areas club hence their commitment.

“In Lions we have five pillars which include; childhood cancer, diabetes, eyesight as well as hanger.

“Therefore under the pillar of childhood cancer, we are trying to assist children at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) Pediatric Cancer Ward by among other things buying them food stuffs such as, milk, yogurt, peanut butter and eggs,” Nyando said.

He added that, they are also raising awareness about childhood cancer so that the public particularly parents should have the information about the disease and be able to rush to the hospital for early treatment after observing the signs of the disease among their children.

“Many people including parents do not know about child hood cancer most of the times when a child has shown the signs of cancer they just buy Panado and other drugs for the child without knowing that the disease is building up in the body.

“For this reason we are raising awareness so that the public especially the parents should know more about the disease and be able to rush to the hospital when they have noticed the signs of disease among their children,” he said.

He further urged well-wishers including; individuals, companies as well as nongovernmental organizations to support the fight a against childhood cancer in the country saying children who are suffering from the disease together with their parents cannot fight the disease alone.

Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adrian Chikumbe hailed Bwaila Lions Club for its gesture.

“70 percent of children do recover from cancer when they have received treatment at early stage, however most of the children do not receive treatment of the disease at the right time because many parents are not aware about childhood cancer.

“Hence as the ministry we commend the efforts which Bwaila Lions Club is making to assist in the fight against childhood cancer in the country, as ministry we need more of such interventions,” Chikumbe said.

Bwaila Lions Club childhood cancer awareness fun-walk was among others supported by; Lilongwe Dairy 2001 Limited and Image Printing Works.