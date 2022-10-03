TIKATCHAJE MABATIRE: Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Feast Friday to Sunday

All is set for this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual gathering scheduled to take place from Friday, October 7th to 9th of October at Chonde Cultural Heritage in Mulanje district despite various attempts by the Tonse Alliance Administration to foil the feast, organisers have confirmed.

According to the organizers, this year’s event is taking place under the theme: ‘Unity Amidst Diversity’.

Leston Mulli, the Chairperson for the Lhomwe cultural grouping, said this year’s Mulhako festival will be celebrated in a very ‘unique’ style saying the festival is being celebrated amidst political persecution the Lhomwe people are subjected to under Tonse administration.

File Photo: Mulhako Chairperson Leston Mulli

“This year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival will be celebrated in a very unique style; people have contributed more than necessary,” said Mulli, adding that former president Professor Peter Mutharika will preside over the festival in his capacity as patron for Mulhako.

Other invited guests include the former President of Malawi, Dr. Bakili Muluzi and all traditional leaders from Malawi and Neighboring countries such as Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

The Lomwe are one of the four largest ethnic groups living in Malawi. They are located primarily in the southeast section of Malawi with the largest concentration being in Phalombe district.

Others live in Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba, and Liwonde. Smaller numbers are scattered throughout the southern region of Malawi. In Mozambique, the Lomwe are found almost entirely in the Zambezi Province.