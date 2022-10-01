Sunbird Introduces Mobile App

By Monica Tambala

Lilongwe, MANA: In their quest to align with digital market trends, Sunbird Hotels and Resorts have introduced a Sunbird Mobile App that will provide seamless and quick access to their services.

According to a press statement by the Head of Sales, Marketing and Distribution for Sunbird Hotels and Resorts, Temwa Kadjadza, the app will enable customers to access Sunbird services simply at the click of their android or apple mobile phones.

“Our goal is to make access to hospitality services easy and convenient for our customers locally and internationally,

This innovation extends the groups distribution platforms for our online segment and allows customers to make reservations for accommodation, dining and venues seamlessly,” reads a part of the statement.

As indicated in the statement, the App also provides a platform for customers to join and renew membership for the Sunbird flagship loyalty program and Sunbird Premier Club while providing a status of account on their earned room nights.

Further, customers with android or apple phones simply have to go to the google play store or the apple app store and search sunbird hotels and resorts, download and install the application and then register to start enjoying the convenience of the sunbird mobile app.

In a separate interview, Symon Mvundula, Public Relations Officer for Ministry of Tourism commended the innovation by Sunbird as he is saying it is high time that the industry went digital.

“What Sunbird has done is an encouraging development and we commend them. This is what our colleagues are doing both in hospitality and transport sector elsewhere,

you have heard of Uber were you simply have an app, log in and call for a taxi where you are and the taxi will find you right there and then,” he said.

Mvundula further added that much innovation is needed in the industry so that life can become easier.

“This would have even gone well during the peak of Covid-19 were travelling was restricted. This is the kind of innovation that we are looking for and it is very welcome.”

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi, an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city of Zomba and it is known for offering excellent and personalized services, great cuisine and comfortable accommodation.