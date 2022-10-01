World Bank pledges to continue supporting Malawi

By Natasha Muthete

Lilongwe, Mana: The World Bank and the group of development partners has promised to continue providing technical and financial support to Malawi.

This was disclosed during the tour that World Bank had in Dowa district on Friday.

World Bank practice manager, Robert Chase said they are committed to support Malawians and they will continue to support.

“I am impressed how the people in Malawi work together in conserving the environment by planting more trees in hills around their community.

“I have seen that this has really changed their lives, they also have businesses and they are able to make their homes better homes,” Chase explained

District commission for Dowa, Alex Mdooko said there is some improvement but there is need of expanding the project that is already there.

“We need resources like solar, there is also a need to expand the businesses by promoting bee farming which can bring more profits.

Mdooko further said the people should also be trained plant more cash crops like soya which does not need to be applied fertilizer which means they will not spend more money.

On his remarks, the group headman Mbedza for Dowa said the money that the World Bank is giving them they are spending wisely and economic

“People have already started their own businesses which has changed many lives in dowa and the villagers are there conserving the environment by planting more tress,” said Mbedza.