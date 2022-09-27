Water for People Donates Bicycles Worth Over MKO.3 Million to Blantyre Schemes

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, Mana: Water for People has donated three bicycles to three water scheme management committees in Blantyre in a quest to promote professionalism in management of rural solar powered water establishments.

Speaking after handing over the bicycles, Water, Health and Sanitation Project Officer for Water for People in Blantyre, Chisomo Magelegele said they have made the donation under a two year project dubbed Enhancing Sustainability of Rural Water Supply Solar Powered Systems.

“As one way of making sure that water is sustainable in the rural areas, the organisation with support from United Nations Children’s Fund decided to provide water through solar powered schemes; so as one of the initiatives, we decided to provide them with push bikes to support their daily operations.

“This will help the scheme management committees in promoting smooth running of these schemes during resource mobilisation activities, sensitization and daily operation and maintenance works,” he said.

Senior Water Monitoring Assistant for Blantyre District Council, Nellie Phiri applauded Water for People for the donation, saying it will go a long way in solving mobility challenges when monitoring water points.

“Committee members will be able to monitor the water points without challenges since some of the taps were placed at some distances and when they face a technical problem that requires them to go and buy spare parts, they will be saving time by using the bicycle,” Phiri said.

Speaking earlier, Secretary for Chikondi Children’s Corner Water System Scheme, Bertha Sambani hailed Water for People for the timely donation, pledging that the committee will ensure the bicycle is well protected and used for the intended purpose.

The bicycles valued at K345,000 were donated to Alinafe Children’s Corner Solar Powered Supply Wwater System Scheme in Chigonowa Village, Tradional Authority (T/A) Kuntaja, Lundu Health Centre in Malume Village, T/A Lundu and Chikondi Children’s Corner Water System Scheme in Likomba Village T/A Machinjiri.