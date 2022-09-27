Chief Editor for Voice of Livingstonia Radio George Chataya Publishes a Book on Tumbuka Culture

By Walughano Lumbira

Mzuzu, Mana: The Chief editor for Voice of Livingstonia Radio, George Chitaya has released a book titled “Nkhondo Na Kupasuka kwa ma Ufumu” in which he talks about Tumbuka Culture.

Speaking on Monday in an interview, Chitaya said the book gives insight into Ngonde, Nyakyusa, Tumbuka, Ngoni, Tonga and Lambya tribes besides wars and break down of kingdoms.

Among other issues, the book talks about how the tribes came into existence and the impact they have had in people’s day to day lives.

“The book provides answers to questions that have remained unanswered for a long time like as to what caused the war between King Shakazulu and the Ngoni people in South Africa.

Furthermore, it reflects on how the war escalated into Malawi and Zambia,” writes Chitaya.

Historian Orison Msiska has commended Chitaya for the book, saying writing books in local languages creates a platform of reaching out to a wide audience, which is the main objective of every author,” Msiska said.

He then expressed concern that writing history books in English limits oneself to a small audience who can understand the Queen’s language.

“Writing books in local languages helps to popularize and preserve languages that are at risk of becoming extinct. Not including local languages when teaching in schools will have a negative impact on culture preservation,” he said.

He has thus encouraged youngsters, particularly those in media circles to author many such books in local tongues in order to educate the masses.

“Let knowledge flow to the local people in their own mother tongues. Even science books, must come in our own languages, all languages and not only one,” Msiska said.