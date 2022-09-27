Maranatha to Fly MSCE Top Performers to Victoria Falls in Zambia

WELL DESERVED-Maranatha top performers captured boarding a plane

Students who sat for the 2022 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) stand a chance to fly to Victoria Falls in Zambia if they will pass with flying colours.

The students from both private and public schools will be spoiled courtesy of Maranatha Academy.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, told Malawi Voice, on Monday , that this is one way of promoting education in the country in line with government’s vision of promoting quality education.

Kaonga said the top students mainly those who will score six points will fly to Victoria Falls where they will partake in various recreation activities.

“They will share stories among themselves.This is also one way for them to refresh their brains. ,” he said.

Kaonga also said the school will continue with their usual awards to top performers for MSCE.

For instance, Kaonga said they will continue recognizing and award boys and girls from both public and private secondary schools who will emerge as most outstanding with an aggregate of six points.

Previous years, the school have been spoiling students scored with 6 points with trips.

For example,trips to Sun and Sand Holiday resort in Mangochi.

In 2014, the academy also took 50 students who performed highly in MSCE to South Africa.

After finishing the 2022 MSCE examinations, Maranatha students were seen boarding an eroplane to lilongwe and according to Parents Teachers Association chairperson , a Mr Chawezi this was one way of thanking them for being discplined students for the entire time they have been with the school.

“We will continue doing this as way of encouraging their little sisters and brothers in their education,”said Chawezi.