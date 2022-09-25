Mutharika, Muluzi to Attend Mulhako Feast

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika is expected to preside over Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival slated for 9th of October at Chonde Cultural Heritage in Mulanje district.

Mulhako’s Chief Executive Officer (CE0), Pius Mvenya, confirmed the development on Sunday during a final preparatory meeting held at tribal grouping’s headquarters at Chonde.

Mvenya said the former Malawian leader Professor Mutharika will preside over the annual event in his capacity as Mulhako’s patron.

“Our Patron Professor Peter Mutharika will preside over the annual feast as the guest of honor; we have also invited the former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi,” said Mvenya, adding that preparations for the event are almost over.

The grouping was established in 2007 by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and has had the annual event each year.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.