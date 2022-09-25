spot_img
16.4 C
New York
Monday, September 26, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Mutharika, Muluzi to Attend Mulhako Feast

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika is expected to preside over Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival slated for 9th of October at Chonde Cultural Heritage in Mulanje district.

Mulhako’s Chief Executive Officer (CE0), Pius Mvenya, confirmed the development on Sunday during a final preparatory meeting held at tribal grouping’s headquarters at Chonde.

Mvenya said the former Malawian leader Professor Mutharika will preside over the annual event in his capacity as Mulhako’s patron.

“Our Patron Professor Peter Mutharika will preside over the annual feast as the guest of honor; we have also invited the former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi,” said Mvenya, adding that preparations for the event are almost over.

The grouping was established in 2007 by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and has had the annual event each year.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.

Previous articleOver US$200 million to be invested in Kangankunderare earth mining
Next articleChakwera is to blame for forex shortage, his leadership is much more than poverty
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc