Chakwera is to blame for forex shortage, his leadership is much more than poverty

BY JACK BANDA

Let us say this again:

The only plausible and practicable explanation for the drainage of forex in Malawi this time around is that it has been used up by Chakwera. He has taken it all.

It is not rocket science here. Malawi could have managed to import fuel, buy fertiliser, service debt, import medicine, import Kaunjika etc without putting the forex levels into the negative if it was not for Chakwera to take it all for himself.

APM worked with far more challenging natural and political circumstances than we have now but he was prudent and loving of our people. He minimised his travel and kept his family away from public money. Even though there were no donors, we always had forex enough to cover us for more than four months. Everything apart from politics was running smoothly.

It is sad looking at the nature of the damage our people are going through under Chakwera’s leadership. It is much more than poverty. It is spiritual. Really Really sad.