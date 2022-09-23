APM was a great leader: What we are seeing now is garbage in and garbage out

BY JACK BANDA

Mutharika, the great leader

What we need to do in Malawi is to forget and cut out all the rubbish that Chakwera, Mtambo and Chilima used to lie to us about APM and DPP. I am not saying that DPP was perfect, no it was not but for us to insist that DPP was bad on Chakwera’s wacky intelligence is not good for our conversation about our country.

APM was a great leader about and from whom we can learn a lot about leadership for our country if we can remove narrative from Chakwera from our conversation.

I have noticed that there are some people that are still insisting on the Chakwera’s narrative as basis for speaking against DPP despite that narrative being proven hogwash in many ways. The best way of proving this man wrong is to look at what he is doing to see if it is different from what he was accusing APM about and if he is bringing us better outcomes. The fact is that we are seeing garbage in and garbage out.

He made accusations about Albino killings and yet he has a report in his office that he doesn’t want Malawians to see.

He was very critical about the economy and promised that he was going to be the solution but today the inflation is high, there is no forex, no fuel, etc thing that were far much better when we had APM at the helm. He accused the people that were running our economy very well of lying and even arrested them and yet he is failing to provide IMF and the courts with evidence for the accusations.

He talked about nepotism and tribalism and yet he shameless continue to employ his family and filling public position with people from his tribe.

There is more we can write about but the simple reason to stop parading the Chakwera narrative against APM and DPP is that these Tonse people are liars, hypocrites and worse still, all talk but no trousers. Continuing to use what Chakwera was saying as arguments is turning all of us dull and wasting our time and slowing down our progress.