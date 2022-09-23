Nankhumwa, Chaponda bury hatchet…As Court maintains KN as leader of the Opposition

LET’S WORK TOGETHER-Nankhumwa, Chaponda interacting after the meditation talks

The High Court in Lilongwe has maintained Kondwani Nankhumwa as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament following the mediation talks that happened today, Friday, September 23, 2022 in Lilongwe where Chaponda and his legal team accepted that they erred in electing him as leader of the Opposition without following Parliamentary Standing Orders and Rules of Natural Justice.

The two have since decided to work together in fostering peace and unity in the party.

Some of the DPP top high ranking members who attended the mediation talks, were MP Majaza, DPP Organizing Secretary, Chimwemwe Chipungu, DPP spokesman on Finance in Parliament Ralph Jooma, DPP Youth Director, Dyson Mussa, DPP National Publicity Secretary Nicholas Dausi ,DPP Director of Legal Affairs, Charles Mhango among others.

Representatives from both sides pose for a group photo