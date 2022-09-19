ECAM Faults Truck Drivers’ Strike

Government is not the employer for truck drivers -kHAKI

Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) has faulted the leadership of Professional Drivers Union of Malawi (PDUM) for mobilizing its membership into a strike over unrevised travel allowances.

PDUM has slated Monday, September 19 2022 as a day of the strike reportedly because the government has not increased their salaries and external travel allowances.

However, ECAM Executive Director George Khaki has argued that dragging the government into the matter was misplaced as matters of wages and remuneration are contractual obligations between an employer and employee.

“In this instance, the government is not the employer for truck drivers and it is therefore misplaced that the drivers are proceeding on strike for failure by the government to adjust the drivers’ remuneration.

The strike should be against their employers,” Khaki said in a statement made available to the publication.

Khaki further stated that the Labour Relations Act provides that where there is a dispute between an employer and workers, the matter should be referred for conciliation.

He said the way the proposed strike action is being presented suggests that no conciliation has been undertaken.

“This further suggests that appropriate notice has not been given to proceed on strike,” he said.

Khaki further expressed concern “that the intended actions by the truck drivers are coming at a time when the industry is struggling due to challenges in energy and fuel supplies.”

This, he said, would further impact on the constrained space that the industry is operating in.

“This is likely to lead to the industry stopping operations and laying off workers to avoid incurring further losses.” He therefore urges Government to ensure that the intended strike by truck drivers is done within the provisions of the Labour Relations Act.

“Should the strike not be in line with the laws of the country, appropriate action should be taken,” said Khaki.