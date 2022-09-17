MHRC recommends government to re-open Bwaila Mental Unit

By Sellah Singini

Lilongwe, September 17, Mana: Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) report has recommended government to re-open Bwaila Mental Unit in Lilongwe to ease the pressure that Zomba Mental Hospital currently has as far as mental health issues are concerned.

Speaking at their dissemination workshop on Friday, Commissioner for MHRC, Boniface Massa said government should consider opening other mental health facilities in Lilongwe and Mzuzu considering that Zomba Mental Hospital was the only state owned referral hospital.

He said despite having a law that provides for management of mental health provision, the situation does not meet required standards as stipulated by World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The country is operated with one state owned mental hospital in Zomba after the closure of Bwaila Mental Unit in 2017. St John of God House of Hospitality stands as the only fully operational private mental hospital,

The Mental Health facilities, in the districts usually provide service for out-patients where admissions are not entertained unless on special occasions. In situations that require admissions, persons with mental challenges are mixed with other patients in the normal ward,” Massa said.

He added that the Commission discovered that most mental health sections are understaffed in most of the district hospitals as only one staff member is assigned to the mental health clinic and is not solely attached to mental health units but to the general wards.

Head of Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jonathan Chiwanda said government through the Ministry of Health has secured funds for the construction of a mental facility at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“We closed Bwaila Mental Unit because the building was in dilapidated mode and it was hazardous to the clients. We closed it with plans to construct a referral hospital for mental services at Kamuzu Central Hospital,” he said