UPDATE: Fredokiss Transferred to Lilongwe  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Unconfirmed reports indicate that musician-cum Politician Penjani ‘Fredokiss’ Kalua is being transferred from Blantyre Police Station to Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

However, this does not strike one as strange, considering that suspects who are deemed to be government critics are often transferred to Lilongwe.

The celebrated hip-hop artist Kalua, who is also Acting Youth Director for UTM, was arrested on Friday by fiscal police in Blantyre.

According to National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, Kalua has been arrested over financial crimes.

Fredokiss, a son to the veteran politician Kamlepo, is one of the organizers’ for the anti-judiciary parade slatted for next week in Blantyre.

