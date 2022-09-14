GLOHOMO Engages CSOs On Human Trafficking

By Wongani Mkonkholo

Ntchisi, September 13, Mana: Global Hope Mobilization (GLOHOMO), an international organisation, has called for concerted efforts among various stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking.

The organisation’s Executive Director, Caleb Thole, said during the meeting with CSOs in Ntchisi on Monday they are working with civil society organisations and other government departments to ensure they have the capacity to counter the vice in the district.

“We know that CSOs are activists and can advocate against human trafficking. We want to ensure they have adequate capacity to prevent, report and support victims of human trafficking,” he said.

The organization’s Programmes Officer, Reverend Robert Masikano, said statistics indicate that currently, there are about 34 cases awaiting trial in different courts in the country.

Recently, the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) conducted a sensitization campaign in the district with support from GLOHOMO to inform people on the dangers of the vice.

Senior Chief Vuso Jere, in whose area the sensitization took place, asked the authorities to intensify awareness campaigns against human trafficking.

GLOHOMO, through Evangelical Association of Malawi is implementing an 18-month project on human trafficking dubbed ‘Tigwiranemanja’ in three districts namely Ntchisi, Dedza and Kasungu.

The project is being implemented with funding from United States Agency for International Development (USAID.

Under the project, GLOHOMO is supporting the Malawi Government as well as members of Malawi Network against Trafficking to be in the forefront in the fight against human trafficking.