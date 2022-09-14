Leader of Opposition Dr. Nankhumwa meets US Ambassador, Says Malawi is collapsing

Dr. Nankhumwa and Young in talks

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has said that under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi has collapsed as the country has no foreign exchange that is used to transact trade and buy essential materials such as drugs fertilizer and fuel among others.



Nankhumwa is quoted in the Times paper after holding talks with US ambassador to Malawi, David Young on Monday this week.



“Malawi is collapsing, if it has not collapsed already. We do not have foreign exchange and therefore; failing to buy fertilizer, fuel and other strategic commodities, Nankhumwa said.



Nankhumwa also said that during his meeting with the ambassador he raised the issue of IMF whose help to Malawi through its Extended Credit Facility seems to be nowhere in sight as most multilateral donors wait for the signal of IMF to help the country.



“Ambassador Young pledged to help the country by lobbying these multilateral and bilateral donors and organizations to help our country so that it regains its lost glory.



He said he had scheduled at least 12 phone conversations with various officials from IMF to try and help the country with needed support but he asked us in the opposition to join in the efforts. I told him that, as opposition we very much flexible to help the country with solutions to the economic crisis,”he said.



During the meeting Nankhumwa was accompanied by DPP senior members, Ralph Jooma, Welani Chilenga and Bertha Ndebele.



Last week Nankhumwa also met the Chinese ambassador to Malawi, Long Zhou in Lilongwe where the two discussed matters of “national interest” as well.

US and Malawi team pose for a photo after a fruitful meeting