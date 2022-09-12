World Vision hands over modern facilities in Ntchisi

By Pauline Kaude

One of the handedover classroom blocks at Mankhamba Primary School in Ntchisi

Ntchisi, September 12, Mana: World Vision Malawi over the week-end handed over a modern primary school and two health posts to Ntchisi District Council which are expected to improve lives of people in the area, especially children.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Traditional Authority Kalumo’s area, Ntchisi World Vision Manager, Thoko Chibwana said the facilities, which include Mankhamba Primary School, Kachilandozi and Ng’anga health posts will be vital in the area.

“As a child-centred organization, we want to create conducive learning environment for our children as well as providing easy access to health services through under-five clinics,” he said.

However, he appealed to communities in the area to ensure that they take good care of the facilities.

Chibwana also announced during the handover ceremony that World Vision would continue implementing various interventions in the area under Mpherere Area Programme until 2028.

District Environmental Health Officer, James Mtonga, said the construction of health posts is a welcome development. He said before, mothers were covering long distances to Khuwi Health Centre to access under five clinic and family planning services.

Mtonga, therefore, commended World Vision for the modern health structures which, he said, are the best in the district.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Kalumo said apart from benefitting his subjects, the facilities have also added beauty to the area.

However, he warned his subjects against vandalizing the facilities, saying he would punish anyone found doing that.

Concurring with Chief Kalumo, the district’s Acting Coordinating Primary Education Advisor, Annie Chazema, said since the construction of modern classroom blocks at Mankhamba Primary School, enrollment has increased.

“Some learners come from villages in Dowa District to learn at this school because they are enticed by the beautiful structures,” said Chazema.

In his remarks on the development, Ward Councilor for the area, Frackson Sefasi, expressed gratitude to World Vision for the various interventions in his area.

“World Vision is implementing a lot of interventions in areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, health as well as education in this area to improve the lives of many people,” he said.

The facilities have been constructed with financial support from World Vision South Korea.