Che Wikise’s Ambassadorship Deal Under Threat

By Patrick Ng’ambi

Mzuzu, September 12, Mana: Estate Agency, Atlas Realtors has summoned urban music artist, Che Wikise, real name Frank Chawinga who is the company’s brand ambassador for allegedly breaching contract agreement in his recent release titled ‘Njoyako’

According to a statement which was released on Monday by the company’s Senior Sales and Marketing Officer, Laurent Kwakwala, the artist was supposed to influence the target market to buy products and services of Atlas Realtors by educating them on the importance of the same.

Contrary to the company’s expectations, the recent song has some lyrics which discourage people from investing so as to buy land hence according to Kwakwala, it is a breach of contract as the song is doing the opposite of what the artist signed up for.

“10 sauzande siingamange nyumba iwe njoyako…. ( K10, 000.00 cannot build a house, enjoy yourself),” part of the song’s lyrics reads.

In interview, Kwakwala said he cannot comment on the matter considering that the statement was not for public consumption.

“I think at the moment I will not be able to comment on this matter since the letter was supposed to be confidential and it is to be treated as such. It is just unfortunate that it has been leaked to the public,” he said.

Kwakwala confirmed that the letter was indeed from the company and that the artist has been summoned to a meeting on Tuesday at the company’s offices where the future of the artist’s ambassadorship deal will be discussed.

On his part, Wikise confirmed the development but was reluctant to make any comment.

“It is true but palibe chomwe ndinganenepo,” he said.