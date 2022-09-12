spot_img
27.2 C
New York
Monday, September 12, 2022
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

Che Wikise’s Ambassadorship Deal Under Threat

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Patrick Ng’ambi

Mzuzu, September 12, Mana: Estate Agency, Atlas Realtors has summoned urban music artist, Che Wikise, real name Frank Chawinga who is the company’s brand ambassador for allegedly breaching contract agreement in his recent release titled ‘Njoyako’

According to a statement which was released on Monday by the company’s Senior Sales and Marketing Officer, Laurent Kwakwala, the artist was supposed to influence the target market to buy products and services of Atlas Realtors by educating them on the importance of the same.

Contrary to the company’s expectations, the recent song has some lyrics which discourage people from investing so as to buy land hence according to Kwakwala, it is a breach of contract as the song is doing the opposite of what the artist signed up for.

10 sauzande siingamange nyumba iwe njoyako…. ( K10, 000.00 cannot build a house, enjoy yourself),” part of the song’s lyrics reads.

In interview, Kwakwala said he cannot comment on the matter considering that the statement was not for public consumption.

“I think at the moment I will not be able to comment on this matter since the letter was supposed to be confidential and it is to be treated as such. It is just unfortunate that it has been leaked to the public,” he said.

Kwakwala confirmed that the letter was indeed from the company and that the artist has been summoned to a meeting on Tuesday at the company’s offices where the future of the artist’s ambassadorship deal will be discussed.

On his part, Wikise confirmed the development but was reluctant to make any comment.

“It is true but palibe chomwe ndinganenepo,” he said.

Previous articleNBS Bank urges customers to activate Visa Cards before travelling abroad
Next articleWorld Vision hands over modern facilities in Ntchisi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc