Malawi’s First Lady Monica Chakwera Cheers Cleft Lip, Cleft Palate Patients at KCH

Lilongwe September 10, MANA: The First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera on Saturday toured the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) department at Kamuzu Central hospital to interact with medical volunteers, patients and guardians under the Operation Smile initiative.

Operation Smile International is celebrating 10 years of providing free surgical services to patients with cleft lip and cleft palate in Malawi. As part of the celebration the First Lady had a pre-screening tour at the ENT department to appreciate and interact with medical volunteers, patients and guardians.

In her remarks Madam Chakwera appreciated the commendable work that is being done at ENT department by medical volunteers.

“After the tour I was going to say I am sad but I am happy that people are doing something about our babies born with this problem. I did not know the problem is this huge in our country, but thanks to Operation Smile for giving a hand,” said the First Lady.

The First Lady further appealed to Malawians to stop discriminating patients with such a condition saying it is not a permanent condition, but the patients can seek medical help and become normal like everyone else.

“We need to carry messages to our communities on this because we have many children in this condition yet we have help through Operation Smile. These are not evil spirits or witchcraft attacks, we have a solution and let us take advantage of these volunteers to help our people” said Chakwera.

Speaking earlier at the event, Loveness Mphitha whose child benefited said her child is doing fine after the operation and no longer has suicidal thoughts because of discrimination.

“I gave birth to a child with both cleft lip and cleft palate in the year 2018, I have received help and my life has transformed. People were advising me to just throw away my child and they spoke so many bad things about my baby. It is a dream come true to see my baby this fine, I really appreciate Operation Smile for the kind gesture,” said Mphitha.

Speaking at BICC on Friday at the Operations Smile 10th anniversary the Country Manager of Operations Smile International, Desiree Mhango said the 10th celebration is for women in medicine especially those that have contributed much in providing services at Operation Smile.

“This is a signature to try and inspire women in medicine to take up leadership positions. As part of celebration a team of 40 international medical volunteers have come in the country to conduct cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries from 10th to 17 September 2022 to our patients,” said Mhango.

At the event the First Lady donated assorted food items to carter for patients and guardians during their week-long stay as they interact with the international medical volunteers.