NANKHUMWA LAUDS APM, as Chikwawa DPP Governor laid to rest

Nankhumwa speaking at the ceremony

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President responsible for the Southern Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP, has said death has robbed the party of a hard working leader who may have made a huge impact and difference in the party’s quest to take back the government in 2025.

He was speaking on Saturday, September 10, 2022 during the funeral and burial ceremony for the late Charles Makiyi at Elizabeti Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Katunga’s area in Chikwawa.

The late Makiyi was, until his death on Thursday, September 8, 2022, DPP District Governor for Chikwawa Urban.

Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa described the late Governor as a loyal, honest and faithful member of the party, who always preached unity of purpose among the party faithful.

“As we mourn our departed leader, let’s learn from his rare virtues of love and unity. It is only a united DPP that can meaningfully win the next elections in 2025. Divided we fall, united we stand,” said the youthful politician, who also serves as Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central constituency.

Nankhumwa, who was joined by other high-profile DPP officials, including Member of Parliament for Chikwawa for Chikwawa North, Owen Chomanika, and rank and file party members, took the opportunity to thank DPP leader, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for his unparalleled leadership, as President of the Republic, between 2014 and 2020, saying he raised higher the country’s social and economic status of the country.

Chiefs that spoke at the ceremony lauded the opposition leader for taking time off from his busy schedule to attend the funeral ceremony irrespective of the status of the deceased.

A representative of district governors in the Southern Region hailed Nankhumwa for helping members whenever they are in problems.

DPP Southern Region Director of Youth, Yona Mlotha also hailed the opposition leader for his good heart, which he said other leaders in the party must emulate.