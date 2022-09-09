spot_img
Chakwera Assents to Corruption Practices Act, Six Other Bills

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has assented to the Corrupt Practices (Amendment) Act 2022 and six other bills that were recently passed in the just ended parliamentary sitting.

The amendment of the Act now allows the Anti-Corruption Bureau to prosecute cases without seeking consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The State House, through its Director of Communications Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni, has today issued a statement confirming the assenting to of the bills.

Other bills that have been assented to include the International Development Association Loan authorization which seeks to restore power that was lost through Tropical Storm Ana earlier this year.

