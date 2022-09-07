YONECO set to implement AGWY Project in Lilongwe

By Nellie Kapatuka

Munthali presenting the project to LL DEC

Lilongwe, September 6, Mana: Youth Net and Counseling (YONECO) is set to implement a three-year ‘Connect Malawi Plus; Action for Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGWY)’ Project targeting young women with HIV-related interventions.

Briefing Lilongwe District Executive Committee during the meeting on Monday, the organisation’s Programmes Support Manager for Central Region, Hughes Munthali, said the programme will offer biomedical, behaviour and structural interventions.

The initiative will also tackle issues including enhancement of sexual reproductive health seeking behaviour among the youth and provide proper structures through which youth- friendly services shall be provided among other services.

Additionally, Munthali said the project will also employ biomedical interventions which will improve the capacity of health facilities to effectively implement integrated quality youth-friendly health services provision to increase access to the targeted group.

He further said the programme will promote peer-led approach that will support retention and access to antiretroviral therapy (ART) to address high HIV prevalence and infection rates among adolescent girls and young women.

“We hope this project will improve quality, access to and retention in HIV treatment and linked sexual reproductive health treatment, prevention and care services for adolescent girls and young women in the targeted facilities,” he said.

Commenting on the project, Principal Nutrition, HIV and AIDS Officer for Lilongwe District, George Mtengowadula, commended the organization for project yet to be implemented, saying it will create conducive environment where the youth will be able to access sexual reproductive health services.

The project, which started in July, 2022, runs up to June, 2025 and targets Kawale, Bwaila, Kang’oma and Area 18 health centres in Lilongwe.