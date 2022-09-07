Off the Wall of Wapona Kita on Fuel Scarcity: ‘We need to have a candid conversation’

We need to have a candid conversation on the fuel scarcity saga that has locked the nation by looking at its root cause. It is time we reviewed the methods of procurement of fuel.

When you have a method of procuring fuel that makes you pay for its transportation from the port to the depot in forex just because it is convenient to the buyer to use such a method, when that cost in forex could be eliminated by use of a method of procurement that allows you to use local transporters whom pay in local currency, then we need to open up and interrogate how much we would be reducing our forex bill? Fuel is transported at metric tonne per kilometer in $$.

We would need answers as to what is the mark up to the cost of fuel at the time it leaves beira and arrives at kanengo.

May be those are the issues which our parliamentary committees vested with the authority to probe should be looking into. Anyway, ine am off to Blantyre, with half tank empty. If I arrive I arrive, if I don’t, I don’t.