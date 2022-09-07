Mpatamanga Hydro-Power Project to Spur Power Generation

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Lilongwe, September 6, Mana: The commencement of Mpatamanga Hydro Power Project which will be adding 350 megawatts to the national grid is a sigh of relief.

The new project Tuesday saw the Ministries of Energy and Ministry Finance and Economic Development, signing the Relationship Agreement for Mpatamanga Peaking Hydropower Project.

The signing ceremony took place in Lilongwe on Tuesday at Capital Sunbird Hotel.

Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola said there is need to work together in this flagship project so that we realize the MW 2063 Agenda.

“We need 1000 megawatts by 2025, and I urge all stakeholders and development partners to join hands not only for this flagship project of Mpatamanga but for many other projects for the betterment of the citizenry,” Matola said.

Minister of Finance, Sosten Gwengwe said Malawi government has 30 per cent, International Finance Corporation has 15 per cent shares while Scatec and Electricite de France with a joint majority of 55 per cent shares.

“This project is pegged at One Billion USD which is equivalent to One Trillion Kwacha, it is a game changer, we will not be the same with this gigantic project in the energy sector,” he said.

World Banks Country Manager Malawi, Hugh Riddell said that, Mpatamanga project should be one of the important projects which should be a priority.

US Ambassador, David Young said American is committed to complement efforts Malawi Government is making to develop the country in the power industry.

“We will continue to partner with Government and support its development projects in the energy sector and many others so that together promote Malawians.

“US understands the impacts of the damage that the cyclone Ana caused in January. We hope this Mpatamanga hydropower project will turn things around,” Young said.

Deputy British High Commissioner to Malawi, David Pert, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Charge d’affaires, Ornulf Strom, were among the high profile delegates who attended the signing ceremony.