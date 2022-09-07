Miss Heritage Malawi optimistic about Miss Heritage Global Title

By Priscilla Phiri

I am ready to bring the trophy home-Marcolus

Lilongwe, September 6, Mana: Rising model and Miss Heritage Malawi Renee Marcolus is confident about this year’s Miss Heritage Global (MHG) title happening in Limpopo Province, South Africa September 24 under the theme Fight against Malaria.

In an interview Malawi News Agency (Mana) Marcolus has explained that she is prepared for the global title even though the journey has been hectic.

“I am prepared and ready to bring the trophy home and I expect to bring change in the pageant industry,” she said.

She stressed that her motivation for the global title has been to work hand in hand with the health sector in the fight against Malaria.

“I decided to compete for this position because I saw myself fit to bring a bigger influence alongside the health sector in the fight against Malaria which is in line with this year’s theme,” she emphasized.

Marcolus also added that her service in the fight against Malaria has been her greatest achievement in her career.

According to Sowetan Live, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MHG Mbofholowo Mbodi stated that the global pageant is aimed to celebrate varying cultures of the world while also showcasing the beauty of human diversity.

“This global pageant is not solely based on beauty but has a lot to do with advocacy work for culture, for women how they represent their heritage and culture and also the work they do in their communities,” she said.

Commenting on the same, the Miss Heritage Malawi National Director and sponsor for Marcolus, Maddie Yusuf Mkuwu described Miss Heritage Global title as an opportunity to showcase the Malawian culture on the global stage.

“It is relevant to Malawi because Renee will be representing our cultural heritage to the world which is something to be proud of,” said Mkuwu.

However, Mkuwu lamented on the lack of support that the model has experienced on sponsorship and voting. She has encouraged Malawians to support one another in the beauty pageant industry to make it grow.

“I urge Malawians to be more supportive in these matters because the main reason Malawi is not big in the beauty pageant internationally is because we do not support one another, the industry is growing but it will not grow if we do not support models travelling abroad to represent Malawi,” she mourned.

Miss Heritage Global celebrates the heritage and diverse cultures of the world and empowers women who are proud of their roots and heritage and embrace the heritage of others. Forming part of the judging panel will be the reigning Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida.