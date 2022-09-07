HRDC calls for resignation of President Chakwera, says Malawians have been suffering silently

HRDC has challenged President Lazarus Chakwera to provide solutions to the fuel crisis or step aside and let a competent team to lead the country forward.

In a Statement, HRDC also calls on government to address other challenges facing the Nation such as blackouts and shortage of forex.

“The fuel crisis that has bedeviled the country over the past two weeks is a sign that the country is sitting on a time bomb and calls for immediate action by the government. What is most troubling is that both the government and NOCMA are not giving Malawians convincing reasons as to the cause of this crisis and what solutions they have at hand, which prompts us to believe that they have no solutions at all, ” reads part of the statement issued by Gift Trapence, HRDC Chairperson.

According to Trapence, the impression that the President and his cabinet are creating is that they are silent spectators who are thinking that the problems will solve themselves or simply disappear on their own.

“But that is not what Malawians voted them into power for. What President Lazarus Chakwera needs to know is that the country is in dire straits and life has become unbearable for ordinary Malawians. People have been suffering silently for a while but this time, because of government’s inaction in solving the problems, Malawians have been squeezed to a tight corner, they cannot breathe while their leaders are behaving as if everything is normal,”said Trapence.

HRDC says the silence or failing to provide solutions to the above mentioned problems means president Chakwera has resigned “constructively” and let others take over.