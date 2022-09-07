Prophet Bushiri Raises Alarm against continued intrusion into his private space and attempts to kidnap him by some South African agents

For immediate release

07th September 2022

Lilongwe, Malawi: We are extremely dismayed and astonishingly shocked by continuous intrusion into the private space of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and also attempts to kidnap him by some recognizable security personnel from South Africa.

Through various tip-offs from well-wishers and our intelligence sources, we have it on record that these personnel from South Africa have been trailing the Prophet, to the extent of following him everywhere he goes under the guise of working under the ‘Embassy’.

Further, the Prophet has, lately, been through a series of suspicious incidences that borders on his security to the point of involving the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

We wish to underline here that we are well aware of their plot: we know where they lodge, we know their communication links, we know their local collaborators and we know their movements.

It is shocking to note that some of the personnel involved in this scheme are the very same people that Prophet Bushiri opened intimidation and extortion cases against in South Africa in 2018.

The Prophet suffered immensely at the machinations of these people in South Africa. The South African justice system failed to apprehend these people even after numerous criminal cases opened against them and also reporting them to various state security bodies. This, if you recall, is the reason the Prophet left South Africa to seek justice in his home country and he is highly respectful of the court processes he is going through.

We must underscore, here, that now that he is home and free, the Prophet will not allow to be bullied and intimidated by these people in his home country the way they did in South Africa. Never.

In this vein, we wish to make it clear to these people to, with immediate effect, back off from Prophet Bushiri. In fact, we must put it on record here that if these people escalate, the Prophet will be forced to resort to legitimate means, as spelled in the country’s Constitution, of how to protect himself when in danger.

At the same time, we also want to thank Malawians of goodwill who are tireless in giving us tip-off with regards to these people. We urge you not to relent.

Issue by Ephraim Nyondo, spokesperson for the Prophet +265994305953