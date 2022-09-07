High Court maintains Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition, throws away Chaponda petition

Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda of the Lilongwe High Court has dismissed an application by Member of Parliament for Mulanje South West Constituency George Chaponda in which he asked the Court to set aside all the proceedings that were commenced by Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa.

In his ruling Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda opposes Chaponda who alleged that Nankhumwa was abusing court processes by commencing actions in various courts.

The court has since ordered for mediation scheduled for September 23, 2022.