First Lady Monica Chakwera Crowned As Ambassador for Abwenzi a Ana Programme

By Sellah Singini

Lilongwe, September 3, Mana: First Lady Madam, Monica Chakwera has been crowned as Ambassador for the Save the Children Abwenzi a Ana Programme.

The Coronation ceremony took place on Friday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during the Sponsorship Programme National Dissemination Conference.

The Conference was organized by Save the Children as part of celebrating the Sponsorship Programme which has clocked 13 years.

Speaking during the event, Madam Chakwera said Save the Children was doing a wonderful job by uplifting lives of both ordinary and vulnerable children to reach their greater heights.

“Through the help by Save the Children, children are being empowered to start thinking that it does not matter ones background but rather focusing on where they want be,” she said.

The First Lady hailed the organization for working in close collaboration with various development structures likes chiefs who have been instrumental in supporting children’s education.

Chakwera urged stakeholders to take part in encouraging children to go to school because when they are educated, they would be able to make informed choices for example family planning.

Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje said the Sponsorship Programme has increased the performance of schools in Phalombe, Zomba and Blantyre during national examination results as these districts usually become top amongst all the 34 education districts.

She lamented that the Ministry wishes all children in the country could receive same treatment as their colleagues under the programme by the organization but the problem remains of inadequate resources.

Director of Operations for Save the Children, Frank Mwafulirwa said the Sponsorship Programme was one of their most critical projects as it has made greater achievements since it started.

“The first Sponsorship Programme was launched in Mbalachanda in Mzimba in 1991. It is pleasing to note that our efforts have paid dividends and we see impact we have made on so many lives in the country.

One of our most proud achievements is you our First Lady. We are very proud of all the children that have benefited from our programmes,” he said.

Mwafulirwa added that there was a need for more investment in Nutrition and Social protection, Early Childhood Care and Development (ECD), and Disability and Inclusion.

The Sponsorship Programme has phased out in Zomba where is has been implemented for 13 years and it will now be implemented in Ntcheu District.