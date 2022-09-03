Government rebukes illegal job agencies 

By Monica Tambala

Minister of Homeland Security, Jean Sendeza (L) and Minister of Labour, Vera Kamtukule-at the press briefing-pic by Moses Nyirenda.

Lilongwe, Mana: Minister of Homeland Security, Jean Sendeza and Minister of Labour, Vera Kamtukule have rebuked illegal recruitment agencies that are leading to human trafficking and labour migration which have gone rampant in the country.

Speaking at a Press briefing held under the theme trapped in Oman, Sendeza said many Malawians seeking employment in foreign nations are working under unfavourable and unfair working conditions forcing them to cry out for help from the government.

“Issues to do with trafficking in persons are increasing due to unregistered agencies in the country from which a lot of cases are already in the courts. Most people working outside the country are facing a lot of challenges after being cheated that they will find job opportunities and yet it is modern slavery,

I therefore want to encourage each one of us in all the public places we live in to report any acts of trafficking in persons to the nearest police in your locality,” she said.

Sendeza also highlighted that investigations are underway to avail all those involved in the business that is rendering many to dire situations.

“My office has been informed that one of the police officers at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) who was involved in the clearing processes has been arrested together with a police officer from area 30 and a health officer from Kamuzu Central Hospital,

There have been seven cases concluded by the courts and 71 other cases still under scrutiny,” she said.

Minister of Labour, Kamtukule highlighted that most of the current job agencies sending people abroad are illegal and the Ministry was not aware of them.

“Our recent problem is with those that went to Oman, we are unable to assist them because we are being denied entry into the country and we do not have any bilateral or international agreements with that country but we are using our embassy in Kuwait to find out more,

The current situation is very sad and heart breaking, our people are being trafficked as this is done outside the confines of the law, most of them are either underpaid or not paid at all,” she said.

Kamtukule added that they are under discussion with Job Centre that has expressed interest in leading as a legitimate institution regarding labour migration issues.

“We are ensuring that we are working with our partners the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) to help us assist Job Centre to formalise their institution,

We are going to amend our guidelines to say that if you are not a member of the institution then you are illegal,” Kamtukule pointed out.

She added that member states of Southern African Development Committee (SADC) are working hand in hand to ensure a reduction in the porousness of boarders to end illegal migration and trafficking in persons.

Kamtukule pleaded with all Malawians to be patriotic and inform them whenever they suspect such behaviour in their communities.