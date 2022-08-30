DPP Supporters urge Dr Nankhumwa to receive legal costs money to use it for constructing DPP headquarters in Lilongwe

Some DPP supporters across Malawi, have urged DPP Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa to use the K87 million legal costs contributions towards the construction of DPP headquarters office in LL.

Some DPP officials have embarked on an exercise of soliciting money aimed at paying the costs for a case where Nankhumwa and four others challenged their expulsion from the party.

The court had slapped DPP with the costs and Nankhumwa’s lawyers have pegged the bill at K87 million.

“We have seen senior party officials partying ways with 5 million kwachas others 3 million kwachas yet the party has all along been struggling to hold political rallies, even DPP material is not available on the ground. They say the party has no money. Now we have seen the party has people with money but they were being greedy and selfish, thats why we have been struggling as a party financially” said one member from Chiradzulu Jeromy Kadewere.

Another member Eustina Kajowoka urged Nankhumwa to use the money towards paying for DPP monitors who worked in 2019 and during the fresh presidential polls in 2020 whose money was reportedly swindled by one senior member who is at the forefront in soliciting the money.

“Nankhumwa should get the money, use part of it in paying us because we worked and were promised money, two years after we got nothing. We know Nankhumwa is a caring man, therefore he must sort us out with this money”, she said.

She said it is sad seeing the Mchachas, Chisales, Chapondas, Mukhithos contributing millions now just to make a political statement when they have not been responding to some of the party’s needs all along.

She said, “we even lost in the recent by-election because there was no money for campaign, our candidates didn’t get any support from the party.

When contacted for their response, one MP from the Nankhumwa camp said they have been receiving such calls and they will give them a consideration.

However he said, Nankhumwa has asked them not to receive any money at the moment, since according to him, “the matter is dead and buried” and has called for unity and peace ahead of the 2023 convention.