High Court Adjourns UDF’s Ndanga Murder Case

The High court in Lilongwe has adjourned to tomorrow a murder cases in which former United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndaga and six others are answering.

Ndanga and six others are being accused of murdering three people of the same family—parents and their son—in an arson attack which took place on May 4 this year in Area 24, Lilongwe.

The adjournment followed a request by state to be given more time to put in order documents containing call longs that are part of state’s evidence, a request which defence did not object.

One of the two state witnesses paraded in court Emily Jobe gave a background about how the family of late Selemani Tambala, the man who together with his wife and son were killed in the arson started staying at the office.

According to senior state advocate Dzikondianthu Malunda, the state which has already paraded seven witnesses will parade a total of 13 witnesses in the case.

Ajussa Tambala, Alice Tambala and Shakura Tambala, all of the same family who were living in a UTM office in Lilongwe died in an arson attack at the height of political violence in the run-up to the June 23 fresh presidential election.