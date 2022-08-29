Atupele Muluzi to Re-Join Active Politics

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has announced plans to re-join active politics barely three months after quitting the game.

Muluzi, a son to the former President and UDF founder Dr. Bakili Muluzi, announced his intentions in an interview with Daily Times.

The former cabinet Minister Muluzi claimed that he has been receiving calls from people to return from active politics.

Muluzi started leading the UDF ahead of the 2014 presidential elections in which he contested and came fourth.

Muluzi also contested in the 2019 presidential elections and after the results of the polls were nullified, he joined forces with former President Peter Mutharika as his runningmate for the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Muluzi served as cabinet minister in the Peter Mutharika administration as well as in the Joyce Banda administration.