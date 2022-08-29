spot_img
Fuel Pumps Run Dry in Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Voice has established that there is a possible fuel shortage in some parts of the country.

According to spot-checks by our reporters in Blantyre, Mzuzu and Lilongwe cities, several pump stations have run out of the commodity.

A fuel attendant at one of the stations in Mzuzu said the pumps have been running dry for the past 24 hours.

One of the Minibus drivers in the city Chimwemwe Manda said the development has affected their businesses as they are not operating since their car tanks are empty.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority —MERA Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje is yet to comment on the matter.

