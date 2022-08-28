HYPOCRISY: Chakwera Continues to Ignore Austerity Measures

Malawian Ministers and Government officials salute Kalonga Gawa Undi

A Renown Chitipa based Social and political commentator Rhodney Salamu has accused President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of ignoring his own austerity measures which includes cutting the number of foreign trips by Ministers.

Salamu made the accusation on Sunday after President Dr. Chakwera travelled with half of his cabinet and a good number of government officials to Zambia for the Kulamba Ceremony.

Ministers who accompanied Chakwera include Information Minister Gospel Kazako, Unity Minister Timothy Mtambo, Sports Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda and Blessings Chisinga of Local Government.

In a 2 minutes long video clip made available to the publication, the fearless activist Salamu challenged President Chakwera and his cabinet to walk the talk on austerity measures.

“President Chakwera must walk the talk on austerity measures set by his administration,” said Salamu, adding that the Kulamba ceremony has exposed hypocrisy in Tonse Alliance administration.

He also asked Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba to make public the how much Malawi has served since the introduction of 15 austerity measures which were announced by President Chakwera some months ago.

Both Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Kasunda and Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako were not immediately available for their responses.

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based in Chitipa district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

Contact Details:

Phone: +265991394800

Email:rodanysalam@outlook.com