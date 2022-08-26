HRDC Gives Chakwera 30 Days to Solve Blackouts Challenges

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has given President Lazarus Chakwera 30 days to solve blackouts challenges.
HRDC through its Chairperson Gift Trapence has told President Chakwera to take lead in finding long lasting solutions to the electricity problems.
The Human Rights group further demands that government go back to Parliament to revise the Act that should bundle ESCOM, EGENCO and Power Market Limited – PML into one to cut costs and create a seamless entity that should be managed under one roof.
“In simple terms, what the unbundling means is that instead of paying one single CEO, managers, employees and related operating costs, the electricity consumer now has to pay for three different operating entities.
We would have no issue with this if the unbundling improved efficiency, reduced blackouts or brought the electricity prices down. But it has done none of these,” reads HRDC Statement.
The Grouping has since threatened to mobilize Malawians to hold countrywide demonstrations on 12 October, 2022 if government does not work on the demands.
We have had numerous ultimatums in the country. After delivering them and having threats made there is nothing tangible that follows. This government now is used to such window dressing antics that it has reached to a point whereby they will appoint a receiver of those empty hollow ultimatums then file them so that they gather dust for they know nothing will be done to remedy the anomaly. As things are this administration will achieve nothing because they don’t have the capacity and willpower. Find other means to deal with this adamant useless administration before we lose the country.
If you go back 2 – 3 years back they are the same people who are in government to day who made it a song when it came to pointing fingers concerning blackouts by the previous administrations. It is therefore silly for Gospel Kazako to start accusing Malawians that they are complaining unnecessarily when his boss is trying his best to rectify things. The huddles you people are encountering are the same the other politicians met but you chose at that time to look clever in front of your audience by shouting and foaming like rabid dogs. That must give you a lesson that when you are in opposition you don’t necessarily have to oppose everything but rather come up with alternative solutions to an existing problem that will assist to eradicate the issues at hand. Instead you chose to score useless and ugly political points. There is no point to cry over spilt milk because your initial promise upon taking over power you confidently said you had come to remove rubble and replace that with your own staff. Hopefully, after 2 years plus you must have created a workforce of your liking but it would seem that workforce is like letting you down big time, why and how?? Assuming there is no more rubble in your system, where is the failures coming from, or should we say the problem is with leadership and supervision? Kukakhala kulira chifukwa cha kuzima kwa magetsi ndiye simunatitu.