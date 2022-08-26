spot_img
LatestNational

Energy Minister Matola Accused of Shedding ‘Crocodile’ Tears

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Energy Minister Ibrahim Matola has been accused of shedding crocodile “tears” at a media briefing in Lilongwe on the persistent blackouts haunting the nation.

He was commenting on what he calls negligence, incompetence and alleged maladministration happening at the utility companies due to political interference at ESCOM and EGENCO.

Mainly, the tears came immediately after his comment on revelations that ESCOM paid K30 million for purchasing land which doesn’t exist.

The country continues suffering the harsh impact of persistent blackouts; pushing most already struggling business operations on their knees.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

