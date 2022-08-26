‘Satanist’ Arrested for Stealing from Pastor’s House

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a wrapper (Chitenje) from the pastor’s house in Ntchisi district.

The imposter, identified as Caroline Botha, has been targeting pastors’ houses and other members of the clergy in the district while pretending to be a nurse and stranded in need of a shelter.

Botha, claims to be a Satanist, and that she possesses Satanism powers which forces her to be targeting pastors and men of God.

Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, Public Relations Officer, Ntchisi Police Station said She then in the process would dupe and steal from them.

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 Botha sought a shelter at one pastor’s house (name withheld) where she deceived family members that she is a nurse and her car had broken down at Mponela and had no money for accommodation.

After being offered a place on Sunday, Botha started showing strange behaviors which prompted the owner of the house to inform the police.

She then escaped to Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa district where she was arrested after stealing chitenje cloth from the pastor’s house.