All is Set for Tumaini Fundraising Cocktail Night

BY Hannah Chimkulu

Lilongwe, August 25, Mana: Organizers of the Tumaini annual festival have set up a fundraising cocktail night in preparation for this year’s Festival which is expected to take place this coming November.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Thursday in Lilongwe, Bright Malenga Publicity Secretary for Tumaini Festival, Bright Malenga said the aim of the fundraising was to source funds that would assist in the preparation of the up-coming Tumaini Youth programmes at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa district.

“We have organized this fundraising as one way of preparing for the big event which is coming in November, our aim is to raise funds for our great four day Tumaini festival from November 4 to 7, 2022 at Dzaleka Refugee Camp,’’ he said.

Malenga called on all Malawians to take part during the fundraising cocktail which would happen on August 26 2022 at Orchid in Lilongwe.

One of the Artists who will be performing on this day, Sam Shaba said all preparations are in place and he was ready at the same time excited to give his best performance to Malawians.

“I have been preparing because I want to deliver to Malawians, I am looking forward to give the best performance on the stage because this is my work and I don’t joke when am on stage. So I am urging all my fans and everyone to come and be part of this concert,’’ he said.

Supporting artists performing at the cocktail include; Welce, Msue, Joram Nyirongo and Sage poet.