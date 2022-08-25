Man Jailed for ‘Ejaculating’ in Boy’s Mouth

By Natasha Muthete

Lilongwe, August 25, Mana: Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 37-year-old man identified as Chisomo Mazoni to eight years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for discharging semen in the mouth of a nine year old boy.

State Prosecutor Sub Inspector, Steve Galleta told the court that Mazoni committed the crime on May 25, 2022 at Sinsamala Village Traditional Authority (TA) Kalolo in the district.

He said Mazoni called the boy into his bedroom and enticed him to lick his manhood in exchange of a K100 note and roasted goat skin, as payment.

According to Galleta, the little innocent child complied until Mazoni ejaculated in his mouth

Later, the boy narrated his ordeal to his mother, who took the matter up to Nathenje Police Post.

Mazoni pleaded not guilty and the State paraded four witnesses to prove its case.

In his submission, Galleta argued that Mazoni’s actions were deplorable and shocking; hence the need to mete out a meaningful sentence.

However, Mazoni asked for leniency, citing huge family obligations.

Chief Resident Magistrate, Madalitso Chimwaza agreed with the State and sentenced Mazoni to eight years IHL.

The Convict Mazoni comes from Sinsamala Village TA Kalolo in Lilongwe District.