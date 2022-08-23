Thambani Chiefs accuse MCP councillor Bandiere of abusing power

Chitsulo inspecting a project during the meeting

Traditional leaders and their subjects have accused the MCP councillor for Thambani Ward Frazer Bandiere for abuse of power after the School Committee and Mwanza District Education Authorities discovered that he allegedly supplied timber to Chete Junior Primary School which is under construction.

On top of abusing his power, the community is also deeply angry upon seeing that the councillor has supplied substandard materials at the site but after charging exorbitantly each timber K7,800.

At a meeting that was organized by Desk Officer of Mwanza District Education Office, Patrick Khofi on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the School after chiefs and their subjects lodged a complaint to the government authorities, the headmaster Mr David Katonda narrated that the councillor is the one who is supplying timber to the school.

“There was money that was wired into our account from Mwanza District Education Office tapped from the COVID-19 Special Funds that was allocated to some schools meant to construct learning classes during COVID-19 surge as one way of diffusing the spreading of the COVID-19 among learners. And our School was allocated K9,000,000 last year and the councillor came here in January this year. It had to take chief’s intervention this month to force him to supply the timber after he already abused his powers and top of that he collected K1.3 million,” said Katondo in presence of chiefs and education authorities.

In their remarks, the Community Development Officer, a Mr Tembo and the Desk Officer Khofi said this is a serious violation of the law done by the councillor and ought to be reported to government for he has abused his office to supply materials which is against the law of the land.

According to Corrupt Practices Act, section 25(B) 1 it prohibits public officers to use their positions to influence the decisions and take part in government business without disclosing their interests.

Some of the people who attended the meeting are Senior Chief Govati, MP for the area Joyce Chitsulo among others.