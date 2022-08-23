spot_img
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Nankhumwa Dares Chakwera to End Blackouts

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has challenged President Lazarus Chakwera to act on the persistent electricity blackouts.

In a statement, Nankhumwa says welding shops cannot operate and those selling perishable products are being forced to discard their merchandise which is going bad.

“Chakwera should care to know that the problem of intermittent power supply reached a crisis level more than two months ago and that now it is becoming a national catastrophe.

“Businesses that rely on electricity are on their death bed. Those rearing chickens, who need incubators, can no longer use incubators, leading to huge losses.  Welding businesses can no longer weld.

“Shops with perishables that need to be kept frozen have to throw their perishable stocks away due to lack of power supply.

Milling businesses have practically been shut down. Mr. President, the problem is not only what you call “the system shutdown that resulted in a nation-wide blackout over the weekend.”

“To imagine that the President had woken up to this fact over the weekend shows that the country is on autopilot, and that he is totally disinterested in solving its problems,” reads the statement in part

Nankhumwa says Chakwera’s directive to Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola to investigate the power outages following Sunday’s national blackout means that he is detached from reality.

State House Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda asked for more time before commenting on Nankhuma’s calls.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

